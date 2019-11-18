Larijani says the Leader’s shrewd remarks set the path forward

TEHRAN - Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday that the MPs will follow the “insightful guidelines” by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding the issues surrounding the gasoline price and its rationing.

The government on Friday announced a cut in petrol subsidies to fund support for the poor.

According to a statement published by the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, the price for a liter of regular gasoline was increased to 15,000 rials (nearly 35 cents at the official rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each passenger car was set at 60 liters. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Petrol in Iran still remains among the cheapest in the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday expressed support for the decision.

The decision about gasoline was taken after months of deliberations and consultations with experts.

On Saturday, the Supreme Economic Coordination Council called on all the country’s institutions and entities to cooperate in implementing the plan. The council was attended by President Rouhani, Larijani and Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi.

Protests have been sparked in some cities against the government’s measure. In some cases the protests have turned violent with reports of clashes between security forces and certain elements vandalizing public property.

Speaking to his theology students, the Leader said he has previously announced that since he’s not an expert on the issue, he would support any decision made by heads of the three branches of government and the experts.

Ayatollah Khamenei voiced sympathy with people who feel the decision would harm them economically, but condemned any act of sabotage that has been carried out by some hooligans and supported by Iran’s enemies.

“You see in the past two days, all the centers of evil in the world have been encouraging such acts against us. From the sinister Pahlavi dynasty to the vicious and criminal gang of Monafeqin (the MEK terrorist group); they are constantly encouraging hooliganism via the internet and other means,” he added.

Larijani said, “The Leader cleared the path for the people and officials by his insightful guidelines about the events in recent days.”

The parliament speaker also said cooperation among the three branches of government in such a condition is essential.

