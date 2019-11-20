Rouhani: People vigilantly put end at enemy-backed sporadic chaos  

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani expressed on Wednesday his warm appreciation to all walks of the life whose vigilance and patience foiled enemies’ plots.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, people held rallies in different cities across Iran condemning violent acts by some elements and hooligans who misused the people’s protest over gasoline price hike to do violent acts.

“In spite of the existing economic problems or possible complains about the country’s management, our people showed that they will not allow ‘any stream runs the enemies’ water mill’,” the president said.

“Today, I express my thanks to the great vigilant Iranian people who passed a historic test successfully,” Rouhani added.

He further said that the people proved that they are aware of plots by the enemies, foreign intelligence services and terrorists to create chaos in the country.

Hooligans and elements opposed to the Islamic Republic system attacked security forces, set state buildings on fire and damaged public and private property.

Touching upon a report by the interior minister in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said, “It was cleared that how many people poured into the streets to protest to the gas price hike and how many of them were rioters.”

“The rioters (not protesting people), were organized, well-ordered and armed. They acted based on a plan orchestrated by the regional reactionary regimes, the Zionist regime of Israel and the U.S.” the president explained.

Very late on Thursday, the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) issued a statement to recount details for new prices of gasoline in the country, which was followed by another statement in early Friday by Vice-President and Head of the Management and Planning Organization (MPO) Mohammad Baqer Nobakht who said that the revenues would be paid in the form cash subsidy to 60 million people.

On Saturday, Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri gave a stern warning to those who try to disrupt the society’s security, noting that the people would not allow such rancorous elements to derail their economic-based protests against gas price rise.

MJ/PA