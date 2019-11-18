Esfahak rural landscape nominated for TO DO Award

TEHRAN – Esfahak rural landscape and its cultural heritage has become a nominee for the TO DO Award, which is presented by the German Institute for Tourism and Development.

The award is aimed at taking into account the various interests and needs of the local population in the planning and implementation of tourism projects, measures, products and services. Involvement and co-determination ensure broad-based participation – e.g. through information, surveys and discussions among the population when finding ideas and making decisions, according to its website.

Last week a German assessor from the Institute for Tourism and Development paid a visit to Esfahak, Ali Shariatimanesh, a provincial tourism official, said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

“This village is one of the seven nominees shortlisted for the award,” the official noted.

The original texture of Esfakak was completely brought down to Earth in 1978 Tabas earthquake, [which occurred on September 16 at 19:05:55 local time], the official explained.

The shock, measured 7.4 on the moment magnitude scale, affected a total of 85 villages and was felt in Tehran, about 610 kilometers away.

After that a new village was built next to the old one with participation of the people who have now refurbished it be a tourist destination with [abundant] eco-lodge unites.

Esfahak is a village located about 38 km away from Tabas with hardworking and diligent people who are mostly engaged with agriculture and animal breeding. It enjoys a mild climate that is perfect for growth of any crops so while visiting it almost everywhere looks magnificently lush.

Village houses are often built on a floor with domed roofs and small windows. Old houses were often built by the means of bricks and mud and are mostly one-story. Traditional bathrooms, locally called Khazinehs, are still standing tall in the corners of the village. Local music is particularly important for the people of the village. Performing local songs and playing Tar is inseparable in celebrations in the village.

Dates and saffron from Esfahak village are tasty make sure not to miss trying them. You can also test different types of local soup and potage while in Esfahak.

AFM/MG