What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Nuriman Manuchehrifar is underway at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibit named “I Picked Light from the Garden” will run until December 10 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Painting

* Sina Naziri-Hosseinpur is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Face to Face with Philosophers” will run until November 27 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Homa Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Taher Purheidari.

The exhibit titled “Houses and Pine Trees” runs until December 3 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Mehdi Sahabi is currently on display in an exhibition at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibit named “After Ten Years” runs until November 29 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* Paintings by Soheila Haqiqat are on display in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Color of Life” will be running until December 3 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.

* Saye Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Milad Shirbisheh.

Entitled “Mesopotamia”, the exhibit runs until December 3 at the gallery located at 3 Aqakhani Alley, Omidvar St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Photo

* Photos by Sajedeh Sharifi are on display in an exhibition at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit titled “I Wish I Had a Picture of You” will run until December 6 at the gallery located at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. in the Karim Khan neighborhood.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Asieh Abdollahi is underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Invisible Thoughts” will continue until November 26 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.



Multimedia

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of drawings and prints by Sepideh Firuzi.

The exhibition titled “Mirage” will run until November 27 at the gallery that can be found at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Calligraphy

* A group of artists including Fahimeh Ariadoost, Ahmad Ariamanesh, Sanaz Taqipur, Neda Tavakkoli, Faranak Saberi, Farshid Faqihi and Hamideh Ehsani is showcasing their calligraphy works in an exhibition at Gooya Gallery.

The exhibit named “Without Me, With My Presence” runs until November 27 at the gallery located at No. 89, Kharim Khan Ave.

