Iran voices serious concern over UAE nuclear safety

TEHRAN – Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna has voiced Tehran’s deep concern over the safety of the United Arab Emirates’ nuclear program.

Kazem Gharib Abadi’s remarks came in his address on Thursday to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors on Verification and Monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in Light of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2231.

Gharib Abadi said, “The UAE’s nuclear program is a full-scale imported program. It does not rely on domestic capacities and knowledge, therefore we are seriously concerned about the program’s security and safety.”

He said that according to the IAEA’s regulations, the host country must accept responsibility of the nuclear sites’ safety and security

“Safety and security cannot be provided from oversees,” Ambassador Gharib Abadi added.



MJ/PA



