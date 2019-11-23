Iranian Navy installing VLS on two destroyers

TEHRAN -- The Iranian Navy is equipping two destroyers with vertical launch systems (VLS) and is planning to install the system on all frigates in the future, Navy Commander Hossein Khanzadi announced on Saturday.

“The operations to install VLS on Dena and Damavand destroyers are underway, and the systems will be tested in the near future,” Mehr quoted Khanzadi as saying.

Referring to remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution who has insisted on enhancing defense capabilities in all areas, including the strategic marine sector, the rear admiral said such developments will not be limited to Damavand and Dena.

“All Navy destroyers will be equipped with the same system in the future.”

VLS is an advanced system for holding and firing missiles on mobile naval platforms, such as surface ships and submarines.