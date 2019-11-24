Tehran to host D-8 Technology Investment Meeting

TEHRAN – The 2nd Technology Investment Meeting (TIM) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) member states will be held in Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park on December 3-4.

D-8 includes major Muslim developing countries namely, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

Focusing on international investment opportunities, the meeting aims at addressing the investment potentials in Islamic developing countries in order to open up an opportunity for foreign and domestic investors, ISNA quoted Milad Sadrkhanlou, the secretory of TIM as saying on Saturday.

One of the main aspects of international investment is the creation of financial and technical infrastructure for knowledge and technology companies, he added.

“We also seek to provide an opportunity for member states to share their investment opportunities and resources in addition to creating a network of major investors,” Sadrkhanlou explained.

"Sharing international investment opportunities", "creating a network for Islamic countries’ investors", "providing financial assistance for the knowledge-based and technology companies" are among the objectives of the meeting, he noted.

In addition to specialized panels, the event will hold a variety of courses such as investment opportunities, startup storytelling, introduction of selected startups and different workshops, he added.

The first edition of TIM was held in December 2017.

FB/MG

