Twelve Iranians among 2019 highly cited researchers

TEHRAN – Twelve Iranian researchers have been named in the Highly Cited Researchers 2019 List published by the Clarivate Analytics, Mehr reported.

It identifies scientists and researchers who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1 percent by citations for field and year over the past decade, demonstrating significant research influence among peers.

The Iranian researchers have been cited in the areas of cross-field, agricultural sciences, mathematics and engineering.

Researchers from the United States ranked the first three on the list.

China also recognized the second country with highest number of highly cited researchers, superseding the United Kingdom.

Among Islamic countries, Saudi Arabia tops the list with 102 researchers, then comes Malaysia, Turkey and Iran.

FB/MG

