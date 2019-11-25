Tehraners rally against rioters and those who provoked unrest in Iran

Large numbers of people took to the streets in Tehran to express their disgust to acts of violence that followed a rise in gasoline prices on November 15. In the midst of peaceful protests against hike in gasoline price, which is still heavily subsidized, rioters took the opportunity to commit acts of violence. Certain countries, including the United States which through its illegal sanctions against Iran has caused economic problems for the Iranians, provoked unrest and chaos in Iran. In addition, the MKO cult group and monarchists incited unrest in Iran.