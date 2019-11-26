Tehran Intl. Sculpture Symposium wraps up

TEHRAN – The 9th edition of the Tehran International Sculpture Symposium wrapped up on Monday after honoring some Iranian and overseas participants during a ceremony at the Tehran Book Garden.

Five Iranian and 10 foreign sculptors attended the non-competitive symposium, which ran for 23 days in the Abbasabad district, the Beautification Organization of the Tehran Municipality announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the deputy director of the organization, Mojtaba Musavi, said that the new sculptures will be situated in a new location.

Nicaraguan Ambassador Mario Antonio Barquero Baltadano, also attending the ceremony, said that Iran aims to negotiate about peace with the world through the sculpture symposium and would surely be successful.

He added that the participation of foreign sculptors indicates that Iran is taking a step toward this peaceful negotiation.

Laura Marcos from Argentina, Olga Nechay from Belarus, Arijel Strukelj from Slovenia, Georgi Minchev from Bulgaria, Jiang Chu from China and Sangam Vankhade from India were among the participating sculptors at the symposium.

Ulises Jiménez Obregon from Costa Rica, Victor Arturo Guadalupe Tineo from Peru, Yeh Chuan Hsien from Taiwan and Alex Labejof from France also took part in the event.

The Iranian sculptors were Hedayat Sahrai, Hossein Molai Fumani, Mohammad-Mehdi Ashuri, Reza Qarebaghi and Mehdi Seifi.

A number of student sculptors were also honored. They included Nafiseh Behruz, Safura Dadkhah, Mojtaba Dahesh, Samaneh Masih, Ehsan Garmsiri and Hamid Mohammad-Hossein.

The Beautification Organization organized the symposium every year to help beautify the urban environment of the city and familiarize the citizens with the process of making new designs.

Photo: Sculptors create works during the 9th Tehran International Sculpture Symposium in the Abbasabad district on November 10, 2019. (Mehr/Babak Borzuyeh)

