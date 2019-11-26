Iranian, German artists team up for exhibit “Artolog”

TEHRAN – Some Iranian and German artists will display their artworks in a joint exhibit named “Artolog” (Art+Dialogue), which will open at Motorkhooneh Gallery in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on December 4.

A selection of paintings, photos and sculptures with the central theme of light, art and technology will be on view at the exhibition, the organizers have announced.

The Iranian artists are Nader Fatemi, Shahriar Asadi, Mojgan Tavakkolinia, Majid Aslami, Afshin Ariafar, Leila Shekari and Leila Aghdam.

Volker Tenner, Helga Berg and the artist couple Ingrid and Knut Reinhardt are the German artists participating in the exhibition, which will be running until December 8.

The artists have been invited to the exhibit by the German couple to experience a new atmosphere for dialogue and exchange views.

The couple displayed a selection of their robart, a new art form that connects science with art, at the Art Center in Tehran in February.

Photo: A poster for the exhibit “Artolog” in Shiraz.

