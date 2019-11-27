Iranian lawmakers pay visit to Arak nuclear sites

TEHRAN – Arak heavy water nuclear site and Khondab reactor in Markazi province were visited on Wednesday by several senior parliament members.

According to Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Ebrahim Razayee, who represent Khomein town’s people in the Majlis and serves as the head of nuclear committee of Majlis’ national security and foreign policy committee along with some members and advisors to the nuclear committee paid visit to the two key nuclear sites near the central city of Arak.

The legislators and accompanying delegation were informed about the latest technical, engineering and productive developments and processes in the sites.

The delegation also visited research facilities that are relevant to production of very important isotopes for producing radio medicines, including Oxygen 18 as well as process of a project for re-planning of Arak reactor.

The visit was carried out in line with a legal mission of the Majlis’ national security committee to prepare a report on 6-month period of AEOI’s activities and measures regarding to fulfillment of obligations as well as reduction of undertakings under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or simply 2015 nuclear deal.

The committee’s report will be ultimately presented to the Majlis.

Despite the U.S. exit from the JCPOA, Tehran remained fully compliant with the international document for a whole year, giving time to the remaining co-signatories to fulfill their legal undertakings and protect Iran’s economy against the reinstated U.S. bans.

Iran, however, began to gradually reduce its JCPOA commitments after the European Union, especially its big three – Germany, France, and Britain – which are signatory to the agreement, failed to put their verbal support for the deal into action.

The reciprocal measures are in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

