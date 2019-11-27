Cologne Cinepänz festival screens movies from Iran 

TEHRAN – Seven movies produced at Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) were screened during the Cologne Children’s Film Festival Cinepänz, the institute announced on Wednesday.

“The Shadow Which Turned into Light” directed by Nazanin Sobhansarbandi, “My Moon, Our Moon” by Mohammad Nasser and “Cloudy Goats” by Hamid Karimian were among the films screened at the festival, which took place in the German city from November 16 to 24.

The festival also showcased “Black or White” by Mohammad-Ali Soleimanzadeh, “Wish I Had a Brother” by Nahid Shamsdoost, “Tales That Fit on a Line” by Behzad Farahat and “Hairy Moo Moo” by Hadi Tabasi and Rasul Takhtzarrin.

Earlier in May and June, seven movies produced at the IIDCYA were reviewed at the Visions of Iran, a festival of Iranian films that is organized every year by Museum Ludwig in the German city of Cologne.

Photo: This combination photo shows scenes from seven IIDCYA movies screened at the Cologne Children’s Film Festival Cinepänz, Germany.

MMS/YAW