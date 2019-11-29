Commander hails Iran’s deterrent power as source of ‘regional security’

TEHRAN – Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the Armed Forces Chief of Staff, has said Iran’s deterrent power is a source of sustainable security and stability for the region.

In a message released on Thursday marking the National Navy Day, General Baqeri said friends and foes acknowledge the Islamic Republic’s undeniable deterrent and maritime defense power.

He also pointed to the operation Morvarid in 1980, in which the Navy gained a major victory during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran, saying 40 years after the glorious operation, the Armed Forces’ deterrent power has earned them a well-deserved reputation throughout the world, Tasnim reported.

Meanwhile, head of the Marine Industries Organization of Iran has announced that a large number of speed boats will be delivered to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy in the next few months.

“A large number of speed boats will be delivered to the Guards Navy by the end of the [Iranian] year (March 21, 2020) and we are also preparing a number of vessels for the Police's coast guards,” Admiral Amir Rastegari said in an interview with the state radio on Wednesday.

He also said Iran’s homegrown destroyer, Dena, will be delivered to the Iranian navy by March 21.

MH/