Military aide says Leader has foiled U.S.-Israeli evil policies

TEHRAN – The leadership of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the fight against Takfiri terrorists has foiled the evil polices adopted by Israel, the U.S. and their regional servants, says a top military aide.

“The victories of nations in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen are the fruits of the Resistance Front,” Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said on Saturday, Fars reported.

He pointed to the decline of the hegemons’ power in the world, saying the world is moving in a path that would lead to the dominance of oppressed nations over the oppressors and the arrogant.

Rahim Safavi said with the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the Holy Defense (Iraq’s war against Iran in the 1980s), the global arrogance was defeated and the way to overcome arrogant powers have been paved.

The Islamic Revolution in Iran created a new Islamic civilization and the new Islamic civilization will form the source of the Islamic world’s power in the current century, he added.

He also said no revolution in the world has been as powerful as the Islamic Revolution.

In remarks earlier in November, Ayatollah Khamenei said the U.S. enmity against Tehran dates back to a Washington-sponsored coup against the legal government of Iran in 1953, noting that the U.S. is now weaker than that time but more “barbaric and flagrant”.

“The wolfish U.S. has certainly become weaker, but in the meantime, it has become more barbaric and flagrant,” the Leader said, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, in response, has blocked the entire ways on U.S. return and influence via mighty defense and logical rejection of any talks (with the White House).”

Noting that the United States has never been trustworthy, the Leader said, “The government which was overthrown (in the 1953 coup), in fact, was hit by the stick of reliance on the great Satan (the U.S.).”

MH/PA