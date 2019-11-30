Parliament speaker says will not run for re-election

TEHRAN – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani says he will not run for re-election in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“I represented the noble people of Qom for three terms, which has been an honor for me,” Larijani said on Saturday, according to ILNA.

“However, in general, I do not have any plans to be present in the next Majlis (parliament),” he added.

Parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 21, 2020 with the approval of the Guardian Council

The midterm elections of the Assembly of Experts will also be held on the same date in Tehran, Khorsan Razavi, North Khorasan, Fars and Qom provinces.

Under Article 99 of Iran’s Constitution, the responsibility to supervise elections lays with the Guardian Council.

The body consists of six theologians appointed by the Leader and six jurists nominated by the Judiciary and approved by parliament.

MH/PA