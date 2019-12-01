Culture minister asks for continuation of artists’ tax exemption

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has asked the government not to eliminate the tax exemption for artists and cultural activities.

In letters sent to President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs on Saturday, Salehi asked for a continuation of the tax exemption for those people engaged in cultural and artistic activities.

The appeal was made in response to some reports that recently announced the government’s plan to eliminate the tax exemption.

Base on Article 139, Section L of Iran’s tax law, all publishing, press, Quranic, cultural and artistic activities being performed under the authorization of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance have been exempted from paying the tax.

“You know well that artistic and cultural activities in the country are not essentially moneymaking and profitable,” Salehi wrote in the letters, pointing out that the culture ministry has always done its best to support these cultural enterprises.

In posts and statements published on social networks and Persian news agencies, many Iranian artists, cultural organizations and experts have warned against the elimination of the tax exemption for artists and cultural activities.

They emphasized that by the elimination of the tax exemption, artists and others working in the cultural fields would be squeezed by the consequent higher living expenses more than ever.

Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi in an undated photo. (Tasnim/Masud Shahrestani)

MMS/YAW

