Smart Tehran Congress 2019 to be held

TEHRAN – The 3rd Smart Tehran Congress will be held on December 9-10 at Milad Tower, ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

Mohammad Farjoud, head of Tehran Municipality’s ICT Organization, said that Smart Tehran Congress is the main plan of Tehran Municipality to move towards smart city.

“Last year, we were more involved in planning and building the infrastructure for the implementation of pilot projects in the field of Smart Tehran, and this year we are ready to implement the projects and make Tehran a smart city,” he explained.

The main purpose of the congress, which is welcomed every year by all cities representatives, is to create a forum for exchanging and updating urban development knowledge, he stated.

The first Smart Tehran Conference will be held concurrently with the third Smart Tehran Congress and exhibition in partnership with Amir Kabir University of Technology with the aim of gaining access to intelligent data-based urban management, he said.

He went on to say that topics such as data mining and extraction of reliable and useful data, smart city and indicators of life quality improvement in cities, sustainable development and challenges of urban management, smart mobility, modeling and analysis of urban transport, data and applications on artificial intelligence will be discussed in the conference.

The exhibition also will be held in the field of urban management on the basis of technological requirements, as opposed to traditional exhibitions dedicated to the provision of products, services and capabilities, Farjoud noted.

In fact, the developmental capacities and technological requirements that are already documented in urban management subsystems require technology and knowledge, startups and experts in this field to deliver their innovations and technologies within a specified timeframe to the organizers, he added.

Referring to specialized meetings and workshops, he said that more than 15 specialized meetings and workshops, both domestic and international, will be held on the sidelines of the event, aimed at expressing the challenges of smart city management and providing useful solutions and experiences with experts, domestic and international policymakers, planners, and professors in attendance.

Specialized workshops topics include the challenges of urban data exchange, smart waste management, intelligent traffic management, artificial intelligence in urban services, smart city lifestyle, the role of IoT in smart cities, and block chain in smart cities, Farjoud explained.

Another program will be held during the event which provides startups with an opportunity to present their state-of-the-art products and services in the field of smart city, so they can communicate directly with citizens and use their feedback when introducing their products.

The ‘capital café’ event is a gathering of investors and top startups in which startups can present their products or services and investors can offer each of them partnership, he concluded.

FB/MG