Iran extends artists’ tax exemption 

TEHRAN – Vice-President Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht, who is also the director of the Management and Planning Organization, announced on Sunday evening that the government is extending the tax exemption for artistic and cultural activities.

Based on Article 139, Section L of Iran’s tax law, all publishing, press, Quranic, cultural and artistic activities being performed under the authorization of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance are exempted from paying the tax.

Earlier last week, some reports published on Iran’s budget bill for the upcoming year last week announced the government’s plan to reduce the tax exemption to 50 percent.

The decision to reduce the tax exemption came as shock to many Iranian artists, cultural organizations and experts, and they warned against the implementation of the decision.

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi stepped into the issue on Saturday by requesting a continuation of the tax exemption for cultural and artistic activities in letters sent to President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

Photo: People visit a group painting exhibition at Tehran’s Laleh Gallery on December 1, 2019. (Honaronline)

