Iran sounds out Japan about Rouhani visit: source

Kyodo News reported on Tuesday that a source close to bilateral relations said Iran sounded out Japan on Tuesday about President Hassan Rouhani visiting the Asian country.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, serving as a special envoy of the president, relayed the message to Japan during his two-day visit to Tokyo from Monday, according to the source.

If realized, it would be the first visit by an Iranian president since October 2000.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran in June as the first Japanese leader since 1978.

