Iran start Asia-Pacific Goalball Champs on high

TEHRAN - Iran started IBSA Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships on high note on Thursday.

Team Melli beat Thailand 16-10 at the Chiba Port Arena in Chiba, Japan.

Iran will meet South Korea on Friday.

In the men's event seven teams will be in action until Dec. 10, while six women teams will compete together.

The winners of each of the men’s and women’s competition, if not already qualified, will secure a ticket to Tokyo 2020.

They will hope to better their silver medal from 2017 when they lost out to China 10-2 in the final.

The team were also the top ranked Asian side from the 2018 Worlds, finishing just one place ahead of their rivals in sixth.