Iran goalball one step closer to Paralympics berth

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Japan 3-1 at the IBSA Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships semifinals on Monday.

Mohammad Soranji and Khalil Shahriarnasab (two goals) were on target for Iran and Ryouga Yamaguchi scored Japan’s solitary goal.

Team Melli will meet China in the final match on Tuesday and will qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games if defeats the Asian powerhouse team.

Iran have previously lost to China 9-5 on Saturday in the competition underway at the Chiba Port Arena in Chiba, Japan.

The tournaments have brought seven men and six women teams together.