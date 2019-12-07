Iran fall short against China at Asia-Pacific Goalball Champs

TEHRAN - Iran lost to China at the IBSA Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships on Saturday.

After three wins against Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia, Team Melli were defeated against China 9-5 at the at the Chiba Port Arena in Chiba, Japan.

Iran will face Australia and Japan on Sunday in Pool A.

In the men's event seven teams will be in action until Dec. 10, while six women teams will compete together.

The winners of each of the men’s and women’s competition, if not already qualified, will secure a ticket to Tokyo 2020.

Iran will hope to better their silver medal from 2017 when they lost out to China 10-2 in the final.