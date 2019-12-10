Iran goalball heartbroken after China qualify for 2020 Paralympics

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team were left heartbroken after losing to China 10-0 at the IBSA Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships final on Tuesday.

Iran had also lost to China 9-5 in the competition’s preliminary round.

The Persian would qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games if they won the championships.

Earlier on the day, Japan defeated South Korea 11-5 in the bronze medal match.

In the women’s division, Japan defeated China 2-1 in the final match but the Chinese team booked a berth in the 2020 Paralympic Games since Japan have already secured their berth in the competition as hosts.