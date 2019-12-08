Iran march into Asia-Pacific Goalball Champs semis

TEHRAN – Iran qualified for the IBSA Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships semifinals following Sunday’s wins over Australia and Japan on Sunday.

Team Melli beat Australia 11-1 and also earned a 10-6 victory over Japan at the Chiba Port Arena in Chiba.

The Persians will meet Japan once again on Monday to secure their places at the final.

Iran have defeated Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and Japan so far and lost to China.

In the men's event seven teams will be in action until Dec. 10, while six women teams will compete together.

The winners of each of the men’s and women’s competition, if not already qualified, will secure a ticket to Tokyo 2020.

Iran will hope to better their silver medal from 2017 when they lost out to China 10-2 in the final.