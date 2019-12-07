Mustafa Denizli steps down as Tractor head coach

TEHRAN – Mustafa Denizli stepped down as Tractor head coach less than six months in charge.

The 70-year-old coach, who has already worked in Iranian football teams Pas and Persepolis, left the team on Saturday by mutual consent.

Tractor, who want to win Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the first time ever, are eighth in the table in the current season.

Denizli has managed many Turkish notable soccer clubs, including "Istanbul Big Three"- namely Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas but was forced to quit following poor results.

The team have not won in their past four league games.

His assistant Ahad Sheikhlari has been named as interim coach until January.

Social media reports suggest that the Tabriz-based football club has negotiated with ex-Iran coach Ali Daei.