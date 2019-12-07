Govt. to launch national real estate system by March 2020

TEHRAN – The Iranian government is planning on launching a national real estate and housing system, aimed at controlling the country’s housing and real estate market by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), Tasnim news agency reported quoting an official with the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development.

“In order to control and regulate the real estate market, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development is following four major programs which include taxing vacant houses, completing Mehr housing units, constructing and supplying new housing units through the National Housing Plan and finally setting up a professional real estate and housing system,” Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister for Housing and Construction Affairs Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh said.

According to Mahmoudzadeh, one of the main goals of establishing this system is to identify vacant and unused houses in order to receive tax from the owners.

“The system will be able to bring back 2.6 million vacant housing units into the real estate market, and consequently affect the rent prices significantly,” he said.

EF/MA

