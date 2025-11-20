Tehran sociologist presents data on strong domestic support for Resistance

TEHRAN – Dr. Hamed Haji Heidari, a prominent sociologist at the University of Tehran, used a major academic conference on Wednesday to present extensive data suggesting strong public backing in Iran for the Resistance policy, while also critiquing Western conceptual frameworks he argued obscure objective analysis.

Speaking at the "Resistance as a Social Phenomenon" conference, Dr. Haji Heidari grounded his analysis in years of empirical research on social capital and public opinion.

Citing a comprehensive national survey tracking social capital from 2005 to 2015, he reported that indicators have remained "above average," despite observable fluctuations. He detailed specific findings, such as a 55% level of trust in institutions like the Basij, while acknowledging a "dispersion" between formal institutional trust and broader social connections.

The core of his presentation, however, focused on recent polling data. He highlighted a 2023 study conducted by the Ministry of Culture's Research Center for Culture, Art, and Communication, which revealed overwhelming public sentiment on the issue of Palestine.

"According to the findings, 77.5 percent of the Iranian people recognize the right of the Palestinian people to fight for their land," Dr. Haji Heidari stated. He further noted that 76.9% feel a duty to support Islamic nations, and over 70% emphasize the necessity of reclaiming the Palestinian land. Additionally, he presented the statistic that over 60% of Iranians perceive Israel as a direct threat to their country's security.

The sociologist also addressed conceptual challenges, arguing that Western definitions, particularly of "terrorism," have been used to "eliminate the role of religion," which in turn creates ambiguity in social analysis. He urged for a more precise application of post-colonial theories to properly understand movements in the region.

Dr. Haji Heidari placed Iran's current stance within a long historical arc of the "global Resistance front," tracing its origins to the 1947 independence of India and the 1949 formation of the People's Republic of China. He described it as a continuous intellectual and political movement that has adapted and strengthened over decades.

In his conclusion, he pointed to the digital realm as a new frontier. "The social capital of Resistance has transcended national borders," he said, citing grassroots aid campaigns for Lebanon and Gaza. He also noted that digital activism and artificial intelligence are now playing a crucial role in allowing the Resistance movement to "reproduce and strengthen itself in new conditions."