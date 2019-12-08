Rouhani submits budget bill to Majlis

TEHRAN- President Hassan Rouhani submitted the administration’s draft of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1399, which starts on March 20, 2020, to the Majlis on Sunday, IRNA reported.

The proposed national budget amounted to about 4.8-quadrillion-rial (about $115.23 billion).

It envisages 2.61 quadrillion rials (about $62.14 billion) of incomes, while 3.67 quadrillion rials (about $87.38 billion) of expenses.

Oil revenue is estimated at 454.9 trillion rials (about $10.83 billion), down from 1.37 quadrillion rials (about $32.61 billion) approved in the current year’s budget.

Tax income is predicted to be 1.95 quadrillion rials (about $46.42 billion), rising from 1.72 quadrillion rials (about $40.95 billion) envisaged in the present year’s budget.

The funding for running the government has been estimated at 1.48 quadrillion rials (about $35.3 billion).

Like the current year’s budget, the next year’s proposed budget requires the government to pay 20 percent of its oil revenues to National Development Fund (NDF).

The main characteristic of the next year's budget bill which makes it different from previous years' budget bills, is the impact of the U.S. sanctions on the country's economy and the consequent considerations which have been taken into account in preparing it.

The next year’s budget bill has been modified in terms of resources, expenditures, policies, and objectives, considering the resistance against the U.S. sanctions.

In resources, the government has tried to have the least dependence on oil resources in the history of the country’s economy.

