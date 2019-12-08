Iran’s new ambassador to Pakistan starts his diplomatic mission

TEHRAN – Mohammad Ali Hosseini started his diplomatic mission as Iran’s new ambassador to Pakistan on Sunday.

Upon arrival in Islamabad, Hosseini said that compared to political relations between Iran and Pakistan, the economic ties are not at a good level and should be expanded.

He said boosting economic interaction between the two neighbors is on his agenda.

Hosseini served as the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman and Tehran’s ambassador to Italy.

NA/PA