Esteghlal suffer late draw against Paykan: IPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team suffered a late 2-2 draw against Paykan in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Mehdi Ghaedi gave Esteghlal the lead in the eighth minute but Faraz Emamali leveled the match in the 33rd minute.

The referee showed Estghlal penalty spot after Paykan forward was brought down in the area just before the halftime.

Shahriar Moghanloo missed the penalty for Paykan.

Paykan were the better team in the second half and created several chances but their strikers lacked the cutting edge.

Just before the hour mark, Vouria Ghafouri opened Paykan’s goal with a powerful strike inside the area.

In the dying moments of the match, Hossein Pouramini equalized the match in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Earlier on the day, Shahr Khodro drew 1-1 with Sepahan in Mashhad.

Machine Sazi defeated Tractor 2-0 in Tabriz derby and Zob Ahan beat Nassaji 2-0 in Isfahan.

Foolad also moved to fourth place with a 1-0 win over Pars Jonoubi.

Esteghlal remain top of the table with 26 games.

Sepahan and Shahr Khodro are second and third with 25 and 24 points and one game in their hands.