Defense chief: No force capable of countering Iranian nation

TEHRAN – No force is capable of countering the Iranian nation, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Tuesday.

“Without doubt, such nation with such transcendent culture is victorious and glorious,” Brigadier General Hatami said, ISNA reported.

He also pointed out that Iran has been able to withstand the bullies and tyrants for forty years, saying such achievement is a result of firm belief in martyrdom.

The remarks by the defense chief comes weeks after protests erupted in some cities in Iran against increasing gasoline price. In certain cases, the protests turned violent as some rioters clashed with police, using knives and guns.

Hatami said on November 23 that people strongly support decisions by the officials.

“We are in an economic war which is an important war. We will gain victory in this war and make the enemy disappointed that we surrender,” he added.

MH/PA