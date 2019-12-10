Persepolis move closer to IPL top

TEHRAN – Persepolis defeated Gol Gohar Sirjan 2-1 here and moved closer to top of Iran Professional league (IPL) table.

In the match held at the Azadi Stadium, Mehdi Torabi gave the hosts a lead with a long-range strike in the 52nd minute.

Abdollah Hosseini made it 2-0, scoring an own goal in the 80th minute.

Alireza Ebrahimi pulled a goal back for the visiting team with two minutes remaining.

Gol Gohar forward Behnam Barzai was shown his second yellow card in the dying moments of the match.

Furthermore, Naft Masjed Soleyman earned a 2-1 win over Saipa thanks to second-half’s goals from Emad Mirjavan and Farzad Hatami.

Reza Jafari scored for Saipa in the 38th minute.

Shahin Bushehr and Sanat Naft drew 1-1 in Bushehr.

Esteghlal are top of the table with 26 points. Sepahan and Persepolis are second and third with 25 points with one game in their hands.