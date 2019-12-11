“Hava, Maryam, Ayesha” on screen in Iranian theaters

TEHRAN -- “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha”, a co-production between Iran and Afghanistan by Afghan director Sahra Karimi, was screened at the Iranian Artists Forum on Tuesday with the producer Katayun Shahabi and director Karimi in attendance.

Karimi’s debut movie is about three pregnant Afghan women from different social backgrounds living in Kabul, each of whom is facing a big challenge in her life and must solve her problem by herself for the first time.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shahabi expressed thanks to the participants, and said that cinema requires teamwork and that no one can do it on her/his own, the public relations team of the film announced in a press release on Wednesday.

“I must also thank the Art and Experience Cinema which provided an opportunity to screen this movie,” she added.

Shahbi added that after screening the film at the Art and Experience Cinema halls, the film will also be available on Filimo, an online VOD service on which users can stream videos online.

Karimi, a filmmaker born and raised in Tehran but living in Afghanistan since 2012, also thanked Shahabi, who invested in her movie, Mastaneh Mohajer, who edited the film, and the sound engineer, Mohamamdreza Delpak, who collaborated in the project.

“I must also thank my fellow Iranian citizens. I was born and raised in Iran, Iran is my homeland and I am happy you are here to see my movie tonight,” she added.

“‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’ does not claim to be a good movie abut we are proud that we could make a feature in the unsafe land of Afghanistan despite all the problems in the country,” Karimi, who is the head of the state-run Afghan Film Organization, added.

“We tried to introduce a new narration of Afghanistan to the world. The film was not possible without the assistance of Iranian colleagues. This is film is the joint language of cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan. This shows that we can show our unity to the world through art and cinema,” she concluded.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei, the former director of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, Mohammad Beheshti, and Shafiq Sharq, the Cultural Attaché of Afghanistan were among the participating guests.

Photo: A scene from “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha” by Afghan director Sahra Karimi.

