IRGC censures distortion of military official’s reaction to Israeli threats 

TEHRAN - The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that Second Brigadier General Morteza Qorbani’s reaction to the Israeli foreign minister’s military threats against Iran have been distorted and misunderstood by media outlets.

Second Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif was responding to distortion of Qorbani’s remarks in reaction to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who had claimed on Sunday Israel would destroy Iran’s nuclear missile program, if no one else does.

Also on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett had threatened to make Syria a Vietnam for Iran, vowing to prevent the Iranian military’s permanent base inside Syria.

Some media outlets had claimed that Qorbani has said, “If the Zionist regime makes the slightest mistake against Iran, we will destroy Tel Aviv from Lebanon, and there is no need for Iran to lift missiles and equipment.”

“With regard to conducted investigations, Qorbani’s speech had been distorted and later was misunderstood by media outlets,” the IRGC spokesman pointed out.

Sharif also dismissed reports that Qorbani is currently serving as advisor to the IRGC chief, saying he is cooperating with the Armed Forces “in another field”.



MJ/PA