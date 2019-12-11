Google blocks Press TV, Hispan TV’s YouTube accounts

TEHRAN – Press TV says access to its YouTube channel has been blocked for the fifth time by Google in its most recent attack against the Iranian news network.

“On Tuesday, the U.S. tech giant blocked access to Press TV’s YouTube account for the fifth time since the network signed up with the video-sharing platform in 2009,” Press TV’s website announced on Wednesday.

It said Google has not provided any clear explanation.

Google also hit Hispan TV, another Iranian news network, with a similar ban.

Back in April, Google blocked Press TV and Hispan TV’s access to their official accounts on its platforms, including YouTube and Gmail, without prior notice, citing “violation of policies”.

“Your Google Account was disabled and can’t be restored because it was used in a way that violates Google’s policies,” Google told Press TV in a message.

The Google ban seems to be in line with the U.S. government’s pressure on Iran and an all-out propaganda campaign against the country, which includes targeting Iranian media.

Back in January, Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi was detained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri.

The journalist, a 59-year-old American-born Muslim convert who has lived in Iran for years, was jailed in the U.S. for days and later released on January 23 after some 10 days of detention without charge.

A U.S. federal court failed to indict the journalist, who was arrested as a material witness in an unspecified criminal proceeding, of any crime.

Hashemi’s detention prompted condemnation in the U.S. and abroad, sparking rallies in several countries, including the United States.

While in detention, she was forced to remove her hijab and was only offered non-halal food.

MH/PA