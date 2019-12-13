Iran, Uzbekistan stress expansion of all-out economic ties

TEHRAN – Iran, and Uzbekistan emphasized the expansion of relations in all economic areas during the two countries’ 13th Joint Economic Committee meeting in Tashkent on Thursday, the Iranian Industry Ministry’s news portal Shata reported.

The meeting was chaired by Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiyevand, and representatives of several renowned companies from both sides attended the event.

Speaking in the meeting, the Iranian minister pointed to the presence of 50 Iranian companies in the meeting and holding mutual trade conferences as well as Iran’s exclusive exhibition in Tashkent as indications of the importance that Iran puts on mutual trade and economic collaboration with Uzbekistan.

Over the past few years, major documents have been signed by the two countries in a variety of areas including trade, transportation, and joint investment, some of which have been already operationalized, he said.

Rahmani further noted that good talks have also been held for easing issuance of visas for nationals of both countries and Iran is ready for enhancing cooperation in the field.

The official also expressed hope that holding such committee meetings would help the two sides to take major steps for boosting collaboration between the two countries' private sectors.

Given cultural, religious and historical commonalities between Iran and Uzbekistan, and in line with both sides' eagerness for promoting trade and economic ties, effective steps will hopefully be taken for expansion of banking ties and setting up direct flights, according to Rahmani.

Rahmani arrived in Tashkent at the head of an economic delegation late on Wednesday.

EF/MA