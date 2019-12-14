Bulgarian translation of book on Iranian arts introduced in Sofia 

TEHRAN – A Bulgarian translation of “Book on Iran, History of Art” has recently been introduced during a special ceremony at the 47th Sofia International Book Fair.

The ceremony was attended by the editor of the book, Ivo Panov, who is the director of the Iranian Studies Department at Sofia University; the director of the Directorate of Asia, Australia and Oceania of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Angel Orbetsov; and the Iranian cultural attaché in Bulgaria, Hamidreza Azadi, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Saturday.

Diana Bratoeva is the translator of the book authored by Habibollah Ayatollahi.

The book is currently being taught by the Iranian Studies Department at Sofia University.

The 47th Sofia International Book Fair which opened on December 10 will come to an end tomorrow.

Photo: Iranian and Bulgarian officials introduce “Book on Iran, History of Art” at the 47th Sofia International Book Fair.

