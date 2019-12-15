Tehran theatergoers to witness “Crimes of the Heart” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Delara Nushin plans to stage American writer Beth Henley’s play “Crimes of the Heart” at the Sayeh Hall of the City Theater Complex in Tehran on December 29.

Translated into Persian by Nushin, the play will be performed by a cast composed of Azadeh Esmailkhani, Tina Bakhshi, Alireza Moayyedi, Sara Tavakkoli, Pegah Arzi and Turaj Saminipur. Actor Afsar Asadi will also work with the troupe as a narrator.

This drama composed in three acts won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1981. Set in a small Mississippi town, it examines the lives of three quirky sisters who have gathered back home. During the course of a week the sisters unearth grudges, criticize each other, reminisce about their family life, and attempt to understand their mother’s suicide years earlier.

The play will be on stage for about two months.

Photo: Iranian stage director Delara Nushin in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW