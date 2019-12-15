Tehran exhibit to highlight maritime history in Iran

TEHRAN – Thousands of years of human interaction with the sea is to be showcased at an exhibition titled “Human and Sea” which opened today at the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran.

It is the first time that the national museum hosts an exhibition on maritime culture and the relationship between human and the sea with a focus on archaeological findings, ILNA quoted director of the museum Jebrael Nokandeh as saying on Saturday.

The official also voiced hope that the event will open up a new window on such a rich and ancient heritage, the report said.

Over 160 relics, which date from prehistorical times to the Islamic era, will be put on show at the event that also has professional meetings and workshops on its timeline.

Of the objects are two petroglyphs that bear ancient maritime figures, animals and ships. They belong to a large collection of corresponding artifacts found in Deh Tall rural district, southern Hormozgan province.

Organized in close collaboration with the Ports and Maritime Organization, the exhibit will be running through February 14, 2020.

AFM/MG