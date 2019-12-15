Rouhani to attend KL Summit

President Hassan Rouhani will participate in the Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit 2019, Malay Mail said on Saturday.

The summit will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Dec. 18 to 21.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Rouhani are among the notable Islamic leaders expected to join the summit.

In a video message posted on the official KL Summit 2019 Twitter account on Saturday, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the conference will be a significant forum for Muslim leaders to discuss the current situation faced by Muslim community around the world.

“The Muslims are labelled as terrorists, and there is now a feeling of fear of Islam. It is quite obvious to everybody that the situation is getting worse. On the other hand, that oppression does not seem to worry anyone,” Mahathir said.

NA/PA