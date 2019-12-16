Iranian, Qatari foreign ministers confer on regional issues

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Saturday on the sidelines of the 2019 Doha Forum.

The two chief diplomats exchanged views on key regional issues and also discussed ways to bolster mutual cooperation.

During his stay in Doha, Zarif also held meetings with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz and Iraq's national security advisor Falih Faisal.

The Doha Forum was established in 2000 as a platform for global dialogue on critical global challenges.

The forum brings together a distinguished group of leaders, thinkers, and policymakers to redefine global governance that addresses key needs.