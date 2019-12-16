Who travels with SURFIRAN? A snapshot of SURFIRAN group tours

Each year, many tourists from different countries choose SURFIRAN as their local tour in Iran. Travelling as part of a group is perhaps one of the best ways to explore the Iran as you'll have the opportunity to share your experiences with like-minded travelers and even make lifelong friendships!

Anyone considering a group tour wants to be sure of choosing the best fit for their journey. So, to help you make that decision, here's some information on SURFIRAN travelers and what you can expect of group dynamic on a group tour.

SMALL GROUP TOURS BY COUNTRY

With experienced English-speaking tour guides, it's not surprising to know that most of SURFIRAN travelers come from English-speaking countries or speak English as their second language.

Travelers choose SURFIRAN as an Iranian tour operator from all over the world, however, the top six countries visiting Iran are: England, Australia, Ireland, United States, Netherland and Canada.

INTERNATIONAL VISITORS BY AGE

The minimum age to travel with SURFIRAN small group tours is 15 years old. 30% of SURFIRAN small group tours were aged between 40-49 years, 28% between 30-39 years and 20% were aged from 15 to 29.

INTERNATIONAL VISITORS BY GENDER

The average gender mix on SURFIRAN group tours is 55% male and 45% female, although a group of friends traveling together can affect this statistic significantly.

SURFIRAN groups are usually a mix of couples, older generation family members travelling together, friends and solo travelers.

AVERAGE GROUP SIZE

SURFIRAN small group tours will never form with more than 11 travelers in a group (except for train tours). However, you'll usually find the average group size around 8 passengers, which is just the right size to ensure you get the most of the group travel experience.

The bottom line - Why Choose SURFIRAN as your tour operator

As a leading inbound travel management company SURFIRAN provide the highest standard of services in Iran, backed by highly-qualified national guides, fluent in many languages and with a thorough knowledge of all aspects of Iran’s history, culture, religion, art, architecture, as well as all aspects of life in Iran today SURFIRAN’s reputation is built on providing quality service with real personal touches.

Knowledge and expertise

The value added of SURFIRAN‘s offering is its knowledge and expertise, competitive rates, and specialty a focus on cultural travel, which translates into increased satisfaction for the customer.

Experiences designed for you

Everyone is unique, and so is every journey. The team of travel designers at SURFIRAN have personally visited the regions they specialize in, and have expert knowledge to tailor any journey to suit your trip style.

Whether you’re after wildlife and wilderness, culture and heritage, an active adventure or simply a unique experience, the team knows how to create an extraordinary itinerary.