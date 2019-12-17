Maritime culture, history on show at “Human and Sea” exhibit
December 17, 2019
An exhibition titled “Human and Sea” opened on Monday at the National Museum of Iran in Tehran, showcasing human interaction with the sea during the country’s history.
With a focus on archaeological findings, the exhibit puts on show over 160 relics, which date from prehistorical times to the Islamic era.
Organized in collaboration with the Ports and Maritime Organization, the exhibit will be running through February 14, 2020.
