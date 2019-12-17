Army holds first theoretical research conference 

TEHRAN - The first version of the Army’s theoretical research gathering was held in Tehran, the Army announced on Tuesday, saying several senior military officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was held in the Kowthar center of the self-sufficiency jihad and research department of the Army.

In a statement in February, Ayatollah Khamenei entrusted the young generation with 7 missions for the second long stride of the Islamic Revolution in the fields of science and research, spirituality and ethics, economy, justice and fighting corruption, independence and freedom, national honor, foreign relations and setting boundaries with enemy and lifestyle.

Several research plans, books, and quarterlies were unveiled in line with explaining views of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Khamenei and his second stride statement.

Also, earlier this year, in a meeting with a group of top Army commanders in Tehran, Ayatollah said the growing unity among the Iranian armed forces has enraged the enemy.



