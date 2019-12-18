Industrial parks’ infrastructures should be improved: ISIPO head

TEHRAN- The head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) said that infrastructures should be improved in the country’s industrial parks, IRNA reported.

Making the remarks when visiting an industrial park in Isfahan on Tuesday night, Mohsen Salehinia lamented the status of industrial parks in terms of infrastructure and said many of these parks are old so their electricity, water and wastewater networks and the other infrastructures should be improved.

According to Mohsen Salehinia, currently, 43,650 SMEs are based in over 800 industrial parks across the country, of which nearly 78 percent or 33,800 are active.

MA/MA