TEDPIX gains 10,933 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has increase 10,933 points, or three percent, to 350,322 during the five working days of the past Iranian calendar week (Saturday to Wednesday), IRNA reported.

Value of trades at TSE was reported to stand at 12,999 trillion rials (about $309.5 million), experiencing two percent rise, while the worth of trades at Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), was 3,761 trillion rials (about $89.5 million), with a three-percent weekly increase.

MA/MA