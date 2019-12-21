Civil Defense Organization warns of plots by enemies to access infrastructure data  

TEHRAN - Head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization on Saturday warned engineering-technical institutions to be vigilant in the face of plots by the enemies to access infrastructure date, vowing that his organization will do its best to thwart such hostile acts.

Brigadier General Gholameza Jalali’s remarks came in the seminar of officials of executive bodies who are in charge of civil defense issues.

Jalali said, “In engineering concepts, we face an issue titled trade of infrastructural, technical and engineering data. In fact, foreign companies managed to access the date of our country’s infrastructure and consider them as data assets which they can sell to the costumers.”

“Therefore, trade of infrastructure data is itself an issue whose accurate protection is a national commitment. The customers of such data are usually some enemy countries, including the U.S., the Zionist regime of Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Jalali added.

He went on to say, “We must prepare a technological-based modern pattern for civil defense against non-military threats. We must institutionalize the new pattern in our programs’ nature.”

In late November, Jalali said that the Intelligence Ministry was responsible for an investigation into a possible infiltration of enemies into the management system regarding the implementation of the rise in gas price.

The general said the plan was conducted very badly.



“The plan was implemented so badly that some people believe that the enemies had possibly have infiltrated into the country’s management system.”

He further said that the Intelligence Ministry must come to a conclusion and release its findings regarding such a possibility.

“We had the background of implementing subsidy law and based on that and regarding the society’s condition we could decide in a better way to convince the public opinion for implementation of the plan to increase the gas price to prevent its aftermath incidents,” Jalali opined.

On November 15, the government increased the gasoline price. However, the legitimate public protests against the price increase were directed at sowing chaos through targeted attacks on public and private properties, forcing law enforcement forces to step in to stop saboteurs.



MJ/PA