World Wrestling Clubs Cup held in Iran

TEHRAN - The 2019 World Wrestling Clubs Cup was held in Bojnurd, in North Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran.

Iran’s Bazar-e Bozorg freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams won the title.

World Wrestling Clubs Cup is an international wrestling club competition among teams representing member nations of the United World Wrestling (UWW) the sport's global governing body.

The tournament was held on the proposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation in 2014 in Iran.