New envoy to Moscow meets Zarif before departure

TEHRAN — Iran’s new ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

The meeting came ahead of Jalali’s departure to start his mission in the Russian Federation.

The two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations with Russia and Jalali’s mission in Moscow, Iran Press reported.

During the meeting, Zarif referred to the long-standing and strategic relations between the two countries and made the necessary recommendations to further develop and deepen the ties.

He also wished Jalali success.

Jalali is set to replace Mehdi Sanaei, Iran’s former ambassador to Moscow.

Jalali was named Tehran’s new ambassador to Moscow last month. He was a lawmaker at the time.

Lawmakers voted last month to accept his resignation with 146 in favor and 58 against. Nine MPs also abstained from voting.

Jalali has served as a lawmaker for five four-year terms. He was the chair of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group in the seventh Parliament and the head of Iran-EU parliamentary friendship group in the eighth, ninth, and tenth terms. He also served as the head of the Parliament Research Centre from 2012 to 2019.

Ambassador Sanaei had taken the post in 2013 at the beginning of President Hassan Rouhani’s first term in office.

